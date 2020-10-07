Global  
 

Johnny Nash Dies: ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ Singer-Songwriter Was 80

Upworthy Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Johnny Nash, the angel-voiced reggae-pop singer-songwriter who had U.S. hits with “I Can See Clearly Now,” “Stir It Up” and “Hold Me...
 Johnny Nash, best known for his 1972 hit "I Can See Clearly Now," has died. The singer passed away Tuesday morning according to his son, John Nash. The American reggae and pop music singer-songwriter died from natural causes at his home in Houston. Nash's "I Can See Clearly Now" hit No. 1 on the...

