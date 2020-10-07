|
New Zealand among 39 nations to criticise China over Hong Kong, human rights
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
New Zealand is among 39 mainly Western countries who have criticised China's treatment of minority groups and expressed grave concern at the impact of its new national security law on human rights in Hong Kong.The group of nations,...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific
Massey shake-up: Over third of academic science staff could goMassey University scientists are reeling from fresh bombshell proposals they say would spell the biggest cut to science academics in New Zealand's history.Massey..
New Zealand Herald
New Zealand lifts Auckland virus limits
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:09Published
British woman, 37, who fell to her death in New Zealand mountains is namedA British woman who plunged to her death on a mountain in New Zealand has been named as 37-year-old Emma Langley. The climber fell when ascending Mount Ruapehu,..
WorldNews
Covid 19 coronavirus: Three ways NZ could test harder and smarterNew Zealand labs churn through an astonishing number of Covid-19 tests each day.With our total tally nearing the million mark, labs around the country are..
New Zealand Herald
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Sensex spurts by 600 points, financial and auto stocks gain
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11Published
Lam backs primary school teacher's disqualificationHONG KONG - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on Tuesday backed the Education Bureau's decision to strip a primary school teacher of his..
WorldNews
Hong Kong will stay key financial hub say expertsA recent survey by the chamber found that nearly 40% of US companies were considering moving capital, assets or operations out of the city due to concerns about..
WorldNews
How the world's most expensive skyscraper deal turned sourThere's a saying in Hong Kong property circles that if the city's richest man, Li Ka-shing, is selling, you don't want to be the buyer. ......
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this