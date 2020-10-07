Global  
 

New Zealand among 39 nations to criticise China over Hong Kong, human rights

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
New Zealand among 39 nations to criticise China over Hong Kong, human rightsNew Zealand is among 39 mainly Western countries who have criticised China's treatment of minority groups and expressed grave concern at the impact of its new national security law on human rights in Hong Kong.The group of nations,...
