Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnny Nash, 'I Can See Clearly Now' singer, dead at 80

Upworthy Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Nash passed away on Tuesday of natural causes in his home in Houston, Texas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Singer Johnny Nash Dies At 80

Singer Johnny Nash Dies At 80 00:32

 Johnny Nash, best known for his 1972 hit "I Can See Clearly Now," has died. The singer passed away Tuesday morning according to his son, John Nash. The American reggae and pop music singer-songwriter died from natural causes at his home in Houston. Nash's "I Can See Clearly Now" hit No. 1 on the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Johnny Nash, 'I Can See Clearly Now' Singer, Dies At 80 [Video]

Johnny Nash, 'I Can See Clearly Now' Singer, Dies At 80

Johnny Nash, an American reggae and pop music singer-songwriter, best known in the US for the 1972 hit, "I Can See Clearly Now," died Tuesday at his home, his son confirmed to CBS Los Angeles. He was..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Johnny Nash, ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ singer, dead at 80
Chicago S-T Also reported by •CBC.caFOXNews.comTMZ.com

Tweets about this