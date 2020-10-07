Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Killer dad Chris Watts reveals sick details of how he murdered his family

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Killer dad Chris Watts reveals sick details of how he murdered his familyWARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Killer dad Chris Watts has revealed chilling details about his pregnant wife's murder in a disturbing bombshell prison letter, according to reports.In a grisly letter to author Cherlyn Cadle, the 35-year-old...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Watts family murders Murders by Chris Watts of his wife and daughters in Colorado in 2018

Killer dad Chris Watts: Netflix documentary reveals neighbour told police he 'wasn't acting right'

 WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT The neighbour of killer dad Chris Watts has been praised for warning police he "wasn't acting right" in the hours after he murdered..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Netflix Releases Trailer For Chris Watts Documentary: 'American Murder: The Family Next Door' [Video]

Netflix Releases Trailer For Chris Watts Documentary: 'American Murder: The Family Next Door'

Netflix has released the trailer for its documentary about the Chris Watts murder case. Watts admitted killing his pregnant wife Shanann and their two daughters, Bella and Celeste, in Frederick in..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:25Published
American Murder The Family Next Door Documentary movie [Video]

American Murder The Family Next Door Documentary movie

American Murder The Family Next Door Documentary movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Shanann Watts and her two young daughters went missing in Frederick, Colorado. As details of their..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:05Published
True Crime Exclusive: The Chris Watts Letters: Why He Says His Family Would Still Be Alive If He Hadn't Met His Mistress [Video]

True Crime Exclusive: The Chris Watts Letters: Why He Says His Family Would Still Be Alive If He Hadn't Met His Mistress

Chris Watts is currently serving five life sentences for brutally killing his wife, unborn child, and two daughters. Today, Dr. Oz sits down exclusively with Cherlyn, a woman who’s been receiving..

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Killer dad Chris Watts reveals sick details of how he murdered his family

Killer dad Chris Watts reveals sick details of how he murdered his family WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Killer dad Chris Watts has revealed chilling details about his pregnant wife's murder in a disturbing bombshell prison letter, according...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this