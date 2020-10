Chicago Music RT @NME: The legendary guitarist died yesterday after a long battle with throat cancer #RIPEddieVanHalen https://t.co/PEhHCLF60Y 27 minutes ago Zla Official Watch Eddie Van Halen perform ‘Jump’ at last ever Van Halen concert – NME 34 minutes ago NME The legendary guitarist died yesterday after a long battle with throat cancer #RIPEddieVanHalen https://t.co/PEhHCLF60Y 3 hours ago Ashley Quirl RIP Eddie Van Halen. What an amazing musician, rock god, guitar legend! I vividly remember being in complete awe wa… https://t.co/X6wEMHzqnK 12 hours ago 𝕋𝕣𝕖𝕧𝕠𝕣 𝕋𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕖𝕣 🦒 So sad to hear of Eddie Van Halen’s passing 🎸😢 To the @SuABCJuniors and those on the @suabc1874 summer camps that h… https://t.co/HCvfeXN5gL 14 hours ago RiseUp RT @jamthedirtybird: Eddie Van Halen. 😢 Rest in Peace genius! You were a joy to listen too & watch perform. My thoughts are with his family… 14 hours ago Jamal Anderson Eddie Van Halen. 😢 Rest in Peace genius! You were a joy to listen too & watch perform. My thoughts are with his fam… https://t.co/enfztr6DhJ 15 hours ago Mask up, Y'all !! @ClutchScience And at some point, instead of just listening, you gotta go *watch* some of their videos; it has been… https://t.co/8d19VYqwGs 15 hours ago