Who takes over if the president dies in office? The line of succession explained



If the president dies or is unable to continue their duties, what's next? The 25th amendment lays out the rules and line of succession. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 01:30 Published 5 days ago

Trump dismisses tax story as 'fake news'



Donald Trump has dismissed a report that he paid just 750 US dollars (£578) infederal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year inthe White House. Mr Trump, who has fiercely.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago