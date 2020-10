Cindy RT @AdamSchefter: A morning summary: Two new positive tests in Tennessee, putting Sunday’s Bills-Titans game in jeopardy. Patriots CB Ste… 9 seconds ago

STEELCITY(3-0) RT @MySportsUpdate: Recap of this wild morning... *#Titans had 2 more positive tests. *#Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore tested positive. Prac… 12 seconds ago

Miss Sports Fanatic 🦁 RT @TomPelissero: The NFL and NFLPA are looking into whether #Titans players have been working out together offsite while the facility was… 22 seconds ago

Michael RT @Cleavon_MD: 🏈 The Tennessee Titans’ outbreak is now up to 22 cases. In order for the team to be allowed back in headquarters, they need… 49 seconds ago