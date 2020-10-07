Global  
 

Quebec reports fewer than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 for first time in a week

CTV News Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Quebec health authorities reported 900 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 81,914.
