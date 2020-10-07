Global  
 

Whatever Poland wants, Poland doesn't get

PRAVDA Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
It became known on Wednesday, October 7, that Poland's antimonopoly regulator UOKiK fined Russia's gas giant Gazprom an astronomical amount of $7.6 billion. Five European companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline were also fined. The fines that were imposed on them are a lot smaller and total $61 million. What the Polish regulator wants In addition, the regulator issued an order to terminate the contracts that were signed to finance the construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline system. "The financing of the joint venture, carried out by the participants of the gas market, rather than by financial institutions, testifies to the emergence of common economic interests between all these entities. Without the participation of these entities, Nord Stream 2 would not have been able to function and conduct a gas pipeline construction project within the European Union and, most likely, it would not have been created at all," UOKiK chairman Tomasz Chróstny said.
 Poland says it is fining Russia's Gazprom $7.6 bln for building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline without its permission, adding to political disputes over a project that Washington says will leave western Europe too dependent on Moscow for energy. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

