You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19: India records spike of 72,049 cases, recoveries surpass 57 lakh



As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 07 reported single-day spike of 72,049 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 986 deaths in the same period,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26 Published 12 hours ago As the quarantine expiration nears for people ages 18-22 in Boulder, no decision yet on next steps



On Monday, Boulder County reported 18 new cases and no new deaths, which moves the county out of the red zone for COVID-19 cases. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:08 Published 17 hours ago Coronavirus numbers in Nevada | Oct. 6



More than one million Nevadans have been tested so far for the coronavirus. The state health department says there's more than 82 thousand confirmed cases. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:11 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this