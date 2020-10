You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump to be treated at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis



President Donald Trump is being transported to Walter Reed Hospital Friday afternoon after being diagnosed with the coronavirus on Friday. He is being transported on Marine One from the White House. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:37 Published 5 days ago Cape Town field hospital decommissioned as infection numbers drop in South Africa



South Africa has decommissioned the COVID-19 field hospital which was built inside the Cape Town International Convention Centre on August 21, marking The 1,000-bed facility was constructed as an ove Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published on August 21, 2020

Related news from verified sources Alert: Wisconsin governor activates 530-bed field hospital as coronavirus spread strains capacity in state facilities MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin governor activates 530-bed field hospital as coronavirus spread strains capacity in state facilities.

SeattlePI.com 8 hours ago





Tweets about this