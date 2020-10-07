Global  
 

Covid-19 coronavirus: Recovering from infection, Trump goes to the Oval Office

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: Recovering from infection, Trump goes to the Oval OfficeUnited States President Donald Trump has returned to the Oval Office for the first time since he was diagnosed and hospitalised with Covid-19.Spokesperson Brian Morgenstern confirmed that the President returned to the Oval Office...
