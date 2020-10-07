|
Covid-19 coronavirus: Recovering from infection, Trump goes to the Oval Office
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
United States President Donald Trump has returned to the Oval Office for the first time since he was diagnosed and hospitalised with Covid-19.Spokesperson Brian Morgenstern confirmed that the President returned to the Oval Office...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump, still recovering from COVID-19, returns to Oval OfficeThe president may still be contagious, and White House staff who come near him must wear full personal protective equipment.
CBS News
Michael Flynn's lawyers say judge is 'hostile,' should recuse himself from Trump ally's caseFlynn's attorneys argued that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan is "irreparably biased" against the former Army general.
USATODAY.com
Biden eliminated attack ads during Trump's hospital stay. Trump's campaign saw no need."If the rule is that you don't attack the guy in the hospital, why would the President pull down his own ads?" Asked the Trump campaign's top spokesperson
CBS News
White House doctor says Trump is symptom-freeThe president's physician said Wednesday that Mr. Trump has no fever or symptoms from COVID-19. CBSN spoke with Dr. Robert Wachter, professor and chair of the..
CBS News
Brian R. Morgenstern
Oval Office Office of the President of the U.S. in the White House
White House readies Oval Office for Trump's returnWhite House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Mr. Trump wanted to work from the Oval Office on Tuesday, but has not yet returned to the West Wing.
CBS News
Joe Biden in profile
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:56Published
Senior Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
US Tech Giants Give Employees Paid Time Off To Vote
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Steve Clarke changes plans after Covid-19 deprives him of three key players
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:30Published
Titans players held off-site workout after their facility closed due to COVID-19 outbreakThe NFL and NFLPA are conducting an investigation into whether the Tennessee Titans' violated COVID-19 protocols with a workout at a private school.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this