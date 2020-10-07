Covid-19 coronavirus: Recovering from infection, Trump goes to the Oval Office

US Tech Giants Give Employees Paid Time Off To Vote



Between COVID-19 and various efforts across the country to make it downright difficult to vote, the challenges of voting are becoming increasingly obvious. Following the lead of major retails, US tech giants like Twitter and Salesforce are giving their employees Election Day off in order to vote. According to Business Insider, rideshare company Uber is giving employees the day off as part of their 'Get Out the Vote' effort.

