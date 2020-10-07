Electric cars have reached 61.5% market share in Norway followed by hybrids that make up another 27.4%
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 (
1 hour ago) In Norway, 9,560 new electric cars were registered in September, therefore accounting for 61.5 per cent of all new passenger car...
The XC40 Recharge is the first of several fully electric Volvos to come and today’s production start represents a significant step towards Volvo Cars’ ambition to reduce its CO2 footprint per car by 40 per cent by 2025. That same year, it expects 50 per cent of its global sales to consist of...
Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 in Sage Green 02:36
