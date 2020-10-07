Global  
 

Canada to ban single-use plastics such as bags, straws by end of 2021

Japan Today Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Checkout bags, straws and four other single-use plastic items will be banned in Canada by the end of 2021, the environment minister announced Wednesday, while acknowledging the nation…
Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Published
News video: Aldi Is Officially Getting Rid of Single-Use Plastic Bags

Aldi Is Officially Getting Rid of Single-Use Plastic Bags 01:01

 Aldi Is Officially Getting Rid of Single-Use Plastic Bags

