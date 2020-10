Iran Sends Protest Letters To Armenia, Azerbaijan After Being Hit By Rockets Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has sent letters to Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan in protest at the violation of Iran’s territorial integrity after rockets fired by the warring sides in the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute hit the Iranian soil, a spokesperson said.



