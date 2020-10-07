Global  
 

UK, France and Germany plan Russia sanctions over Navalny poisoning

Wednesday, 7 October 2020
The UK, France and Germany are planning to impose targeted sanctions on Russia, after an international chemical weapons watchdog...
