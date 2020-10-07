Police Officer Charged In George Floyd's Death Released From Custody Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Watch VideoFormer Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin – who faces murder charges for his role in the death of George Floyd – was released from custody on Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond.



He was being held in a maximum security prison just east of Minneapolis, awaiting his trial scheduled for March... Watch VideoFormer Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin – who faces murder charges for his role in the death of George Floyd – was released from custody on Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond.He was being held in a maximum security prison just east of Minneapolis, awaiting his trial scheduled for March 👓 View full article

