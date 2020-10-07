Global  
 

Police Officer Charged In George Floyd's Death Released From Custody

Newsy Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Police Officer Charged In George Floyd's Death Released From CustodyWatch VideoFormer Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin – who faces murder charges for his role in the death of George Floyd – was released from custody on Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond.

He was being held in a maximum security prison just east of Minneapolis, awaiting his trial scheduled for March...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Fmr. officer charged in Floyd's death released on $1 million bond

Fmr. officer charged in Floyd's death released on $1 million bond 01:14

 Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, has been released from a correctional facility after posting a $1 million bond, according to court records. Freddie Joyner has more.

