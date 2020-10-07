Police Officer Charged In George Floyd's Death Released From Custody
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () Watch VideoFormer Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin – who faces murder charges for his role in the death of George Floyd – was released from custody on Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond.
He was being held in a maximum security prison just east of Minneapolis, awaiting his trial scheduled for March...
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, has been released from a correctional facility after posting a $1 million bond, according to court records. Freddie Joyner has more.
Many are upset with the release of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin from custody -- but many more are determined to use those feelings to spark change, reports Reg Chapman (3:26).WCCO 4..
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:26Published