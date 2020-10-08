Catholic Hong Kong Activist Jimmy Lai: ‘The Lord Is Suffering With Me’
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () A recently arrested Hong Kong entrepreneur and media executive said this week that he plans to stay in Hong Kong to face criminal charges stemming from his support for democracy on the island territory. The executive, Jimmy Lai, said that the Chinese Communist Party wants to supplant religion with government control.
CNA Staff, Oct 7, 2020 / 04:45 pm (CNA).-
