Indonesia: Hundreds Arrested As Police Clash With Labor Law Protesters
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
By Ronna Nirmala and Arie Firdaus
Indonesian police arrested hundreds of people on Wednesday – the second day of protests across the nation – as labor-union members and others demonstrated against a newly adopted jobs creation law over concerns that it curtails workers’ rights.
The Indonesian parliament on Monday...
