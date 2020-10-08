Global  
 

Indonesia: Hundreds Arrested As Police Clash With Labor Law Protesters

Eurasia Review Thursday, 8 October 2020
Indonesia: Hundreds Arrested As Police Clash With Labor Law ProtestersBy Ronna Nirmala and Arie Firdaus

Indonesian police arrested hundreds of people on Wednesday – the second day of protests across the nation – as labor-union members and others demonstrated against a newly adopted jobs creation law over concerns that it curtails workers’ rights.

The Indonesian parliament on Monday...
 Police clashed with students in Padang, Indonesia on Wednesday (October 7) as thousands took to streets to protest against the government's jobs law.

