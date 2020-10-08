Indonesia: Hundreds Arrested As Police Clash With Labor Law Protesters Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

By Ronna Nirmala and Arie Firdaus



Indonesian police arrested hundreds of people on Wednesday – the second day of protests across the nation – as labor-union members and others demonstrated against a newly adopted jobs creation law over concerns that it curtails workers’ rights.



The Indonesian ... By Ronna Nirmala and Arie FirdausIndonesian police arrested hundreds of people on Wednesday – the second day of protests across the nation – as labor-union members and others demonstrated against a newly adopted jobs creation law over concerns that it curtails workers’ rights.The Indonesian parliament on Monday 👓 View full article

