Poland Slaps €6.45 Billion Fine On Gazprom Over Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

(EurActiv) -- Poland’s anti-monopoly watchdog on Wednesday (7 October) said it was demanding Russian gas giant Gazprom pay a €6.45 billion fine over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline linking Russia to Germany.



