Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Poland Slaps €6.45 Billion Fine On Gazprom Over Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

Eurasia Review Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Poland Slaps €6.45 Billion Fine On Gazprom Over Nord Stream 2 Pipeline(EurActiv) -- Poland’s anti-monopoly watchdog on Wednesday (7 October) said it was demanding Russian gas giant Gazprom pay a €6.45 billion fine over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline linking Russia to Germany.

The regulator said it was also imposing a €52 million fine on five other companies, including British-Dutch giant...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Poland fines Gazprom $7.6 bln over Nord Stream

Poland fines Gazprom $7.6 bln over Nord Stream 01:28

 Poland says it is fining Russia's Gazprom $7.6 bln for building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline without its permission, adding to political disputes over a project that Washington says will leave western Europe too dependent on Moscow for energy. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Poland fines Russia's Gazprom $7.6 billion over pipeline

 WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish antitrust authorities have fined Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom $7.6 billion (6.5 billion euros) for its role in...
SeattlePI.com

Poland fines Gazprom billions over Nord Stream 2

 Poland's anti-trust regulator has ordered Russia's Gazprom to pay an enormous fine over the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Warsaw has long been...
Deutsche Welle

Nord Stream 2: Poland fines Gazprom billions

 Poland's anti-trust regulator has ordered Russia's Gazprom to pay an enormous fine over the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Warsaw has long been...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •FT.com

Tweets about this

xiongtx

TX 📚 🇵🇱 does NOT want #NordStream2 to be completed. https://t.co/9qSjACbJUw 26 minutes ago

RangaPunuru

Venkat Ranga Reddy Punuru # 😜🤫 Free Trade.. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline faces a new threat after Poland’s antitrust watchdog slapped a rec… https://t.co/s4QWqnKHmd 1 hour ago

MaryJanekeao

Mary Jane RT @business: BREAKING: Poland’s antitrust watchdog imposes a $7.6 billion fine on Russian energy giant Gazprom over its role in the Nord S… 4 hours ago

fotopak

okeh RT @AFP: #UPDATE Poland's anti-monopoly watchdog on Wednesday said it was demanding Russian gas giant #Gazprom pay a 6.45 billion euro ($7.… 5 hours ago

DavisVal6

Davis Val RT @bpolitics: Poland’s antitrust watchdog imposes a $7.6 billion fine on Russian energy giant Gazprom over its role in the Nord Stream 2 n… 6 hours ago

AUMExchange

AUM Exchange Poland Ups Nord Stream Fight With $7.6 Billion Gazprom Fine https://t.co/x9TGEXmu0e https://t.co/Et41EKCDyT 6 hours ago

DominicHerrBizL

Dominic Herr Poland Escalates Nord Stream Spat With $7.6 Billion Gazprom Fine https://t.co/dxx7m0Wvh3 7 hours ago

OlgaBielkova

Olga Bielkova RT @business: Poland’s antitrust watchdog imposes a $7.6 billion fine on Russian energy giant Gazprom over its role in the Nord Stream 2 na… 8 hours ago