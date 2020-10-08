Poland Slaps €6.45 Billion Fine On Gazprom Over Nord Stream 2 Pipeline
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () (EurActiv) -- Poland’s anti-monopoly watchdog on Wednesday (7 October) said it was demanding Russian gas giant Gazprom pay a €6.45 billion fine over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline linking Russia to Germany.
The regulator said it was also imposing a €52 million fine on five other companies, including British-Dutch giant...
Poland says it is fining Russia's Gazprom $7.6 bln for building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline without its permission, adding to political disputes over a project that Washington says will leave western Europe too dependent on Moscow for energy. Julian Satterthwaite reports.