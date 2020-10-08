Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump pushes Regeneron, Eli Lilly COVID-19 treatments for emergency authorizations

Upworthy Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Regeneron, Eli Lilly's COVID-19 treatments in line for emergency authorizations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this