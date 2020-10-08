Global  
 

US election: Mike Pence, Kamala Harris spar over coronavirus but keep it civil at VP debate

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
US election: Mike Pence, Kamala Harris spar over coronavirus but keep it civil at VP debateUS Vice-President Mike Pence defended the Trump administration's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 Americans this afternoon (Wednesday night, local time), while Democratic challenger Kamala Harris...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Mike Pence and Kamala Harris square off in civil debate

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris square off in civil debate 01:29

 Mike Pence and Kamala Harris have faced off in what was a largely civil vicepresidential debate, contrasting the chaotic encounter between their runningmates Donald Trump and Joe Biden last week. The debate was dominated by theTrump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, while the...

US election: Mike Pence clashes with Kamala Harris over coronavirus at VP debate [Video]

US election: Mike Pence clashes with Kamala Harris over coronavirus at VP debate

Wednesday night's debate is the only one scheduled for the two running mates of Donald Trump and Joe Biden - and they clashed over the handling of the pandemic. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:48Published
COVID-19 dominates Pence-Harris VP debate [Video]

COVID-19 dominates Pence-Harris VP debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed early and often over the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during their debate on Wednesday, as the White House struggled to contain an outbreak that has infected President Donald Trump and dozens of others. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:04Published
New Yorkers 'drive in' for VP debate watch party [Video]

New Yorkers 'drive in' for VP debate watch party

A mini-caravan of New Yorkers 'drove in' Wednesday (October 7) for a Vice Presidential debate watch party at the Queens Drive-In on the grounds of the New York Hall of Science.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published

'Truth Over Flies' fly swatters and 'I'm speaking' shirts: Joe Biden campaign, Etsy sellers capitalize on VP debate

 Following the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, "Truth Over Flies" fly swatters and "I'm speaking" shirts are for sale.
USATODAY.com

VP debate offers rare return to normal politics

 Wednesday's vice presidential debate had sharp moments, some modest interruptions and violations of the debate clock. But the dynamics between Mike Pence and..
USATODAY.com

Trump says catching COVID-19 a 'blessing from God' [Video]

Trump says catching COVID-19 a 'blessing from God'

U.S. President Donald Trump declared that catching the coronavirus was a "blessing from God" that exposed him to experimental treatments he vowed would become free for all Americans, in a video address released on Wednesday. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published

US election 2020: Harris v Pence debate in pictures

 Democrat Kamala Harris debated Republican Vice-President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City, Utah.
BBC News

Pence, Harris spar in sole vice presidential debate

 Trading barbs through plexiglass shields, Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris squared off on a Salt Lake City debate stage Wednesday night, the only..
USATODAY.com
VP Pence, Kamala Harris debate on 'racism' in US [Video]

VP Pence, Kamala Harris debate on 'racism' in US

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris clashed on racism issue in America. VP Pence took favour of the Law and Enforcement personnel and said, "I must tell you this that the presumption is here consistently from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that America is systematically racist. This is great insult. I want everyone to know who put on uniform of law and enforcement everyday that I and President Trump are with you." Senator Harris shut him down by giving examples of Trump's 'behaviour' towards protesters and said, "I am not here to be lectured by the Vice President. I am only one on this stage who has personally prosecuted from sexual assault to homicide." She called out Trump for 'insulting' protesters and said, "This is who we have as a President and America deserves better. Joe Biden would be the President who'll bring our country together and he recognises beauty in our diversity. "

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:43Published

Fly on Mike Pence's head steals debate with Kamala Harris | Oneindia News [Video]

Fly on Mike Pence's head steals debate with Kamala Harris | Oneindia News

While senator Kamala Harris and US Vice President Mike Pence debated late on Wednesday night, an unexpected show stopper would become the talk of the town. Towards the end of the debate, a common..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published
Las Vegas voters tuned in for vice presidential debate, Nevada remains up for grabs in tight race. [Video]

Las Vegas voters tuned in for vice presidential debate, Nevada remains up for grabs in tight race.

Some Las Vegas voters participated in watch parties during the only vice presidential debate ahead of the Nov. election. In a driveway in the Northeast Las Vegas valley, about 20 people watched the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:13Published
Viewers distracted as fly lands on Mike Pence's head during debate. [Video]

Viewers distracted as fly lands on Mike Pence's head during debate.

The vice presidential debate featured plexiglass barriers to preventcoronavirus spread, but they were no match for the night’s most talked-aboutintruder: a fly. The insect briefly buzzed around the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published

Coronavirus Takes Debate Center Stage as Pence, Harris Skirmish

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris met in a face-off that was more civil than the unruly presidential event but featured sharp exchanges over...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Vice presidential debate: Kamala Harris ducks Pence’s court-packing question

 Vice President Mike Pence hammered Sen. Kamala Harris Wednesday night over whether Democrats would pack the Supreme Court should they not “get their way,”...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comThe Age

Pence, Harris Spar Over COVID-19 in Vice Presidential Debate

 There were heated exchanges early on, but overall it was a far more respectful affair than the opening presidential debate eight days earlier
VOA News


