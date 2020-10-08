|
US election: Mike Pence, Kamala Harris spar over coronavirus but keep it civil at VP debate
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
US Vice-President Mike Pence defended the Trump administration's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 Americans this afternoon (Wednesday night, local time), while Democratic challenger Kamala Harris...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee
US election: Mike Pence clashes with Kamala Harris over coronavirus at VP debate
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:48Published
COVID-19 dominates Pence-Harris VP debate
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:04Published
New Yorkers 'drive in' for VP debate watch party
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:12Published
'Truth Over Flies' fly swatters and 'I'm speaking' shirts: Joe Biden campaign, Etsy sellers capitalize on VP debateFollowing the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, "Truth Over Flies" fly swatters and "I'm speaking" shirts are for sale.
USATODAY.com
VP debate offers rare return to normal politicsWednesday's vice presidential debate had sharp moments, some modest interruptions and violations of the debate clock. But the dynamics between Mike Pence and..
USATODAY.com
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump says catching COVID-19 a 'blessing from God'
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:54Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
US election 2020: Harris v Pence debate in picturesDemocrat Kamala Harris debated Republican Vice-President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City, Utah.
BBC News
Pence, Harris spar in sole vice presidential debateTrading barbs through plexiglass shields, Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris squared off on a Salt Lake City debate stage Wednesday night, the only..
USATODAY.com
VP Pence, Kamala Harris debate on 'racism' in US
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:43Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this