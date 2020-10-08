France records new all-time high with 19,000 COVID-19 cases in a day
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () France reported nearly 19,000 new *COVID-19* cases in 24 hours, a new all-time high in the number of single-day infections since the pandemic hit the country earlier this year, stated health authorities.
On Wednesday, there were 18,746 cases, almost double of Tuesday's figure of 10,489, France 24 said in a news report.
