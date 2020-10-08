|
Wauwatosa, Wisconsin Police Declare Unlawful Assembly, Use Tear Gas
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoPolice in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin declared an unlawful assembly Wednesday and used tear gas to disperse crowds, after a decision not to charge a Black police officer for fatally shooting a Black teenager sparked protests.
Police say some protesters broke into businesses and threw rocks at officers.
In a letter sent...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this