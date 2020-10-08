Global  
 

Wauwatosa, Wisconsin Police Declare Unlawful Assembly, Use Tear Gas

Newsy Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Wauwatosa, Wisconsin Police Declare Unlawful Assembly, Use Tear GasWatch VideoPolice in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin declared an unlawful assembly Wednesday and used tear gas to disperse crowds, after a decision not to charge a Black police officer for fatally shooting a Black teenager sparked protests.

Police say some protesters broke into businesses and threw rocks at officers.

In a letter sent...
