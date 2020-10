You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Facebook Removes Trump's Post Saying COVID-19 Is Less Deadly Than Flu



After being discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 4 hours ago Trump Returns to White House After Being Discharged From Hospital



President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 1 day ago Not everyone can receive President Trump's COVID treatment. There are other therapies available.



President Trump is home from Walter Reed Medical Center after undergoing treatment for his COVID-19 diagnosis. Doctors confirm the treatment he received is one of several therapies currently being.. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 01:58 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this