Mr. Vice President, she's speaking: How Kamala Harris beat the stereotypes during her historic VP debate

Video Credit: ANI - Published 12 hours ago US VP Debate: Kamala Harris calls Trump administration 'greatest failure' in response to COVID 02:47 Ahead of US elections 2020, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris came face-to-face for debate in Washington DC. While replying to a question on COVID-19 response, Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris said, "American people have witnessed what is...