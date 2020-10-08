|
Judge Will Rule On Florida Voter Registration Deadline
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoA U.S. judge could soon decide whether to stop Florida from imposing a voter registration deadline for November's presidential election.
It comes after the state's online system crashed on Monday before the initial deadline.
Florida decided to extend the deadline until Tuesday evening, but a lawsuit filed...
