Judge Will Rule On Florida Voter Registration Deadline

Thursday, 8 October 2020
Judge Will Rule On Florida Voter Registration DeadlineWatch VideoA U.S. judge could soon decide whether to stop Florida from imposing a voter registration deadline for November's presidential election.

It comes after the state's online system crashed on Monday before the initial deadline. 

Florida decided to extend the deadline until Tuesday evening, but a lawsuit filed...
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Florida extends voter registration deadline to 7 p.m. Tuesday

Florida extends voter registration deadline to 7 p.m. Tuesday 01:30

 Florida residents now have a few extra hours to register to vote for the November election.

