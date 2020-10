You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Grand Jury Deliberations for Breonna Taylor's Case to Be Made Public



Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron has agreed to release the recording of the grand jury’s deliberations in the case of Breonna Taylor. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:26 Published 2 weeks ago Rihanna slams Kentucky Attorney General over Breonna Taylor decision



Rihanna is the latest star to slam Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for failing to charge the cops who killed Breonna Taylor. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 2 weeks ago Breonna Taylor's family calls on prosecutor to release jury transcripts



Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump called on Kentucky's attorney general to release the transcripts of a grand jury that ultimately decided not to charge any of the Louisville police officers with.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this