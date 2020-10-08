Global  
 

Nobel Prize In Literature Awarded To American Poet Louise Glück

Newsy Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
American poet Louise Glück was awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday.

It's a rare honor for a U.S. poet. The 77-year-old professor of English at Yale University is the first American to receive the award since Bob Dylan in 2016. Toni Morrison won before him in 1993.

Glück is only the 16th...
 The American poet Louise Gluck is this year's recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature. She has earlier been awarded the Pulitzer Prize (1993) and the National Book Award (2014). She was picked for "her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence...

