Nobel Prize In Literature Awarded To American Poet Louise Glück Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Watch VideoAmerican poet Louise Glück was awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday.



It's a rare honor for a U.S. poet. The 77-year-old professor of English at Yale University is the first American to receive the award since Bob Dylan in 2016. Toni Morrison won before him in 1993.



Glück is only the 16th... Watch VideoAmerican poet Louise Glück was awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday.It's a rare honor for a U.S. poet. The 77-year-old professor of English at Yale University is the first American to receive the award since Bob Dylan in 2016. Toni Morrison won before him in 1993.Glück is only the 16th 👓 View full article

