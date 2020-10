You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie's heart 'shattered into a million pieces' after his death



Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie Van Halen has admitted her heart and soul have been "shattered into a million pieces" following the death of her husband, who passed away earlier this week aged 65. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:00 Published 1 hour ago Eddie Van Halen Remembered



Trailblazing guitarist, songwriter, producer and co-founder of Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen lost his battle with cancer yesterday at the age of 65. The rock world as well as his family took to social.. Credit: LifeMinute.tv Duration: 01:04 Published 22 hours ago Eddie Van Halen's wife: 'My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces'



Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie and ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli, along with musicians across all genres, are mourning the passing of the guitar legend. Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 01:15 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this