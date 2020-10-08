|
More than 3,400 Americans rejected from entering Canada last month for shopping, sightseeing
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Another 3,441 travellers from the U.S. were rejected from entering Canada over the last month, according to new figures from the Canada Border Services Agency on Thursday.
