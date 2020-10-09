Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney cluster grows

New Zealand Herald Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney cluster growsHealth authorities in New South Wales are concerned over low testing numbers as a Sydney coronavirus cluster grew by four cases today.The state recorded 10 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours — with five of those coming from hotel...
News video: Gov. Cuomo Unveils 'Cluster Action Initiative'

 The complicated plan was met by a protest on Tuesday night in Borough Park, Brooklyn. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports

NSW records five new local coronavirus cases as NT reopens border to Sydneysiders

 NSW authorities are closely watching for more community coronavirus spread, as the Northern Territory's decision to lift its hotspot declaration for Sydney comes..
NSW expecting more local coronavirus cases as NT reopens border to Sydneysiders

 NSW authorities are closely watching for more community coronavirus spread, as the Northern Territory's decision to lift its hotspot declaration for Sydney comes..
Great Barrier Reef census citizen science project kicks off

 SYDNEY, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- A fleet of tourism boats, private vessels, superyachts and research ships has set out to conduct a census of the Great Barrier Reef...
Feisty Tasmanian devils roaming mainland Australia again [Video]

Feisty Tasmanian devils roaming mainland Australia again

Tasmanian devils – the carnivorous marsupials whose frenzied eating habits wonthe animals cartoon fame – have returned to mainland Australia for the firsttime in 3,000 years. “Seeing those devils released into a wild landscape —it’s a really emotional moment,” said Liz Gabriel, director of Aussie Ark,which led the release effort in partnership with other conservation groups.The 11 most recently released devils began exploring their new home once theywere freed from cages at the near-1,000-acre Barrington Tops wildlife refugein New South Wales, about 120 miles north of Sydney. Hollywood star ChrisHemsworth was on hand to help release the creatures.

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian premiers clash on border closures

 Queensland has given New South Wales health officials just 48 hours to determine the source of three cases of Covid-19 in the community. The state has just 24..
NSW records eight new community-acquired coronavirus cases

 Authorities in NSW are scrambling to contact-trace new locally acquired coronavirus infections amid fears the border clock with Queensland will be reset.
Malaysia PM quarantines as minister tests positive for virus

 KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Monday he will self-quarantine after a Cabinet minister he was in contact with...
Johnson under pressure as UK coronavirus cases rise

Johnson under pressure as UK coronavirus cases rise Boris Johnson faced fresh pressure to consider a tighter national lockdown in the face of figures suggesting local measures to contain the spread of coronavirus...
Coronavirus Cases Decline in Only Three States, Rise in 21 Others

Coronavirus Cases Decline in Only Three States, Rise in 21 Others Watch VideoJust three states are reporting a decline in new coronavirus cases. Texas, Missouri and South Carolina have seen a dip in new cases, while 21 other...
