|
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney cluster grows
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Health authorities in New South Wales are concerned over low testing numbers as a Sydney coronavirus cluster grew by four cases today.The state recorded 10 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours — with five of those coming from hotel...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sydney Most populous city in Australia
NSW records five new local coronavirus cases as NT reopens border to SydneysidersNSW authorities are closely watching for more community coronavirus spread, as the Northern Territory's decision to lift its hotspot declaration for Sydney comes..
SBS
NSW expecting more local coronavirus cases as NT reopens border to SydneysidersNSW authorities are closely watching for more community coronavirus spread, as the Northern Territory's decision to lift its hotspot declaration for Sydney comes..
SBS
Great Barrier Reef census citizen science project kicks offSYDNEY, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- A fleet of tourism boats, private vessels, superyachts and research ships has set out to conduct a census of the Great Barrier Reef...
WorldNews
Feisty Tasmanian devils roaming mainland Australia again
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
New South Wales State of Australia
Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian premiers clash on border closuresQueensland has given New South Wales health officials just 48 hours to determine the source of three cases of Covid-19 in the community. The state has just 24..
New Zealand Herald
NSW records eight new community-acquired coronavirus casesAuthorities in NSW are scrambling to contact-trace new locally acquired coronavirus infections amid fears the border clock with Queensland will be reset.
SBS
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this