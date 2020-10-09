[NFA] President Donald Trump on Thursday said his team was rejecting Democrats' bid to include funds for the U.S. Postal Service and shore up election infrastructure in a new coronavirus relief bill,..
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is questioning President Donald Trump's fitness to serve, announcing legislation Thursday that would create a commission to allow... Denver Post Also reported by •VOA News •Japan Today
Tweets about this
WatchOurCity.com (AP News) In 25th Amendment bid, Pelosi mulls Trump’s fitness to serve https://t.co/AD118eo8wa… https://t.co/Aj84tl13GL 8 minutes ago
Larry Thompson In 25th Amendment bid, Pelosi mulls Trump's fitness to serve - ABC News - https://t.co/MgcKPpjSJR via @ABC8 minutes ago
Big 2 News KMID In 25th Amendment bid, Pelosi mulls Trump's fitness to serve https://t.co/hL4iKWi2LC 10 minutes ago