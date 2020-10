You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Arguments On Kyle Rittenhouse's Bid To Avoid Extradition On Murder Charges Set For Oct. 30



A Lake County judge will hear arguments at the end of the month on Kyle Rittenhouse's bid to avoid extradition to Wisconsin to face murder charges in the shooting deaths of two protesters in Kenosha... Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:54 Published 5 days ago Teen charged in Kenosha killings fights extradition



Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two protesters and injuring another during demonstrations about race and justice in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will fight extradition from Illinois, his.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:37 Published 3 weeks ago Kyle Rittenhouse fights extradition for Kenosha shooting charges



A 17-year-old in Illinois accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is fighting his return to Wisconsin to face homicide charges that could put.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:12 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this