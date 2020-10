Viewers distracted as fly lands on Mike Pence's head during debate.



The vice presidential debate featured plexiglass barriers to preventcoronavirus spread, but they were no match for the night’s most talked-aboutintruder: a fly. The insect briefly buzzed around the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 1 day ago

Possibly Exposed To COVID-19 Himself, Chris Wallace Fumes At Trump Family's Behavior



After the debacle known as the first debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, moderator Chris Wallace had some strong words for his own viewers. According to Business Insider, the 'Fox.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 5 days ago