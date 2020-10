You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Pixar’s ‘Soul’ bypasses theaters, will premiere on Disney+ for Christmas The film, about a middle school teacher with dreams of becoming a jazz musician, was originally to premiere at Cannes, with a theatrical release scheduled for...

Hindu 6 hours ago



Pixar's 'Soul' bypasses theaters, will stream on Christmas NEW YORK (AP) — The Pixar film “Soul” will skip theaters and instead premiere on Disney+ on Christmas, the Walt Disney Co. announced Thursday, sending one...

SeattlePI.com 14 hours ago



Disney And Pixar's 'Soul' To Premiere On Disney+ On Christmas Disney and Pixar's animated family film 'Soul', which was due to be released in November, is skipping theaters and heading for an exclusive Christmas premiere on...

RTTNews 4 hours ago





Tweets about this