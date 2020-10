PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Published Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19 01:19 US President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House afterleaving the military hospital where he had been receiving an unprecedentedlevel of care for Covid-19. He immediately ignited a new controversy bydeclaring that, despite his illness, the nation should not fear the virus thathas...