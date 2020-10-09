Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Heat Game 5 Preview, Starting Time, TV Schedule

Upworthy Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
The Lakers are getting out their Black Mamba jerseys for a possible closeout game in the NBA Finals, but the Heat aren’t going to just lay down.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Chris Broussard: It's over for Miami Heat, Lakers will finish them in Game 5 | UNDISPUTED

Chris Broussard: It's over for Miami Heat, Lakers will finish them in Game 5 | UNDISPUTED 01:43

 The Los Angeles Lakers are just one game away from winning another title. Despite being down 3-1, Jimmy Butler said the Miami Heat’s confidence is going to stay high. Meanwhile LeBron said after the Game 4 win that the job isn’t done and he wouldn’t sleep until the job is done. Hear why Chris...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd reacts to Lakers Game 4 win: LeBron James is finally getting the breaks... | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd reacts to Lakers Game 4 win: LeBron James is finally getting the breaks... | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd talks the Los Angeles Lakers, who have stretched their series lead over the Miami Heat 3-1. Hear what he thinks this Finals win could mean for LeBron James. P

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:58Published
How pickleball became all the rage in the NBA bubble [Video]

How pickleball became all the rage in the NBA bubble

SportsPulse: As one could imagine it's tough to pass the time inside the NBA bubble when games or practices aren't taking place. Alas,, pickleball has taken the campus by storm and Jeff Zillgitt..

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:28Published
Antoine Walker on Lakers Gm 4 win vs Heat: 'Miami struggled defensively' | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Antoine Walker on Lakers Gm 4 win vs Heat: 'Miami struggled defensively' | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Antoine Walker joins the show to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers game 4 win against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. Walker feels Miami struggled defensively and coaches were too stubborn to properly..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Lakers vs. Heat: Live stream, watch NBA Finals online, TV channel, Game 2 time, odds, prediction, pick

 The Heat will try to rebound against the Lakers to even the NBA Finals
CBS Sports

NBA Finals 2020: No Obama this time, but Big Sean, Ludacris, LL Cool J among virtual fans for Game 2

 Barack Obama won't be in virtual fan section for NBA Finals Game 2 between Heat and Lakers, but Big Sean, Ludacris and other stars will be watching.
USATODAY.com

Opinion: LeBron James seizes moment in 'winning time' to put Lakers on brink of championship

 LeBron James was at his best with the game up for grabs in the fourth quarter, giving the Lakers a 3-1 lead on the Heat in the NBA Finals.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this