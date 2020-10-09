Global  
 

Analysts Expect To See A New Weapon At North Korea Military Parade

Newsy Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Analysts Expect To See A New Weapon At North Korea Military ParadeWatch VideoNorth Korea is preparing for a military parade — to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party. The event could debut the "new strategic weapon" Kim Jong Un warned about on January 1st. 

"This is essentially like homecoming weekend or what they used to call Old Home Week back in the day," Michael...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: North Korea holds rare military parade, Kim Jong Un addresses

North Korea holds rare military parade, Kim Jong Un addresses 02:36

 Unusual predawn parade held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the governing Workers’ Party.

North Korea unveils huge new 'missile' [Video]

North Korea unveils huge new 'missile'

North Korea has shown off what appears to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile during an early morning military parade.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:48Published
North Korea shows off giant missiles at huge military parade [Video]

North Korea shows off giant missiles at huge military parade

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un presides over a military parade in Pyongyang, as thousands of maskless troops defied the coronavirus threat. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published
Kim Jong-Un Unveils New Nuclear Missile During Huge Parade [Video]

Kim Jong-Un Unveils New Nuclear Missile During Huge Parade

Kim Jong-un has revealed a new intercontinental ballistic missile during a massive military parade marking the 75th anniversary of North Korea’s ruling party. The Supreme Leader warned that his..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:24Published

North Korea Displays Huge New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile at Coronavirus-defying Parade

North Korea Displays Huge New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile at Coronavirus-defying Parade North Korea showed off a gigantic new intercontinental ballistic missile Saturday that analysts described as the largest of its kind in the world, as the...
WorldNews Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSBSDeutsche WelleCBC.caVOA NewsBusiness Insider

N. Korea marks anniversary of ruling party, military parade possible

N. Korea marks anniversary of ruling party, military parade possible North Korea on Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, with speculation mounting it will stage its first...
WorldNews Also reported by •VOA NewsDeutsche Welle

Kim Jong Un Puts New Missiles On Display At Military Parade in North Korea

 The North Korean leader unveiled what appeared to be an upgraded and enlarged version of the Hwasong-15, an intercontinental ballistic missile thought to be...
NPR


