Analysts Expect To See A New Weapon At North Korea Military Parade
Friday, 9 October 2020 () Watch VideoNorth Korea is preparing for a military parade — to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party. The event could debut the "new strategic weapon" Kim Jong Un warned about on January 1st.
"This is essentially like homecoming weekend or what they used to call Old Home Week back in the day," Michael...
North Korea on Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, with speculation mounting it will stage its first... WorldNews Also reported by •VOA News •Deutsche Welle