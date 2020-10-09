SpaceX’s Elon Musk entertains ‘Flag of Mars’ featuring Falcon 9

SpaceX Wins Pentagon Award for Missile-Tracking Satellites
According to the US Space Development Agency (SDA), Elon Musk's SpaceX secured its first government contract to build satellites.
Sculpting a Tiny Elon Musk From Clay
Occurred on August 17, 2020/ Skopje, North MacedoniaInfo From Licensor: In this video, I'm sculpting the billionaire Elon Musk with Polymer clay. He's a well-known entrepreneur and owner of SpaceX and..
SpaceX Just Launched First Rocket Heading Over Cuba in Decades
Elon Musk's company launched the SAOCOM 1B mission from Cape Canaveral, Florida on August 30th. This is the first time since 1969 that a rocket launching from Florida headed southward.