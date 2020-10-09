|
Justice Department Sues Yale University Over Admissions Process
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe Justice Department is suing Yale University over the school's admissions process.
The lawsuit accuses the school of factoring in race when deciding on a prospective student.
It comes nearly a month after the DOJ released the findings of a two-year investigation into Yale's undergraduate admissions...
