Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justice Department Sues Yale University Over Admissions Process

Newsy Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Justice Department Sues Yale University Over Admissions ProcessWatch VideoThe Justice Department is suing Yale University over the school's admissions process.

The lawsuit accuses the school of factoring in race when deciding on a prospective student. 

It comes nearly a month after the DOJ released the findings of a two-year investigation into Yale's undergraduate admissions...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Feds Say Yale University Discriminates Against Asian, White Applicants [Video]

Feds Say Yale University Discriminates Against Asian, White Applicants

The Justice Department released its findings on Thursday. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Justice Department sues Yale, alleging race-based discrimination

 The lawsuit alleges Yale "discriminates based on race and national origin in its undergraduate admissions process, and that race is the determinative factor in...
CBS News

DOJ sues Yale for considering race during admissions process

 The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Yale University accusing the school of race and national origin...
Upworthy

US Sues Yale for Bias Against Asian, White Applicants

 The U.S. Department of Justice sued Yale University on Thursday, accusing the Ivy League school of illegally discriminating against Asian and white applicants in...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

GailStroup2

GS RT @joshdcaplan: STATEMENT: Justice Department sues Yale University for illegal discrimination practices in admissions 44 seconds ago

bollyollyy

Bola RT @WSJ: The Justice Department sued Yale University, alleging the school violated federal civil rights law by discriminating against Asian… 3 minutes ago

bollyollyy

Bola RT @TheJusticeDept: Justice Department Sues Yale University for Illegal Discrimination Practices in Undergraduate Admissions https://t.co/… 3 minutes ago

SOSAdmissions

SOS Admissions Justice Department Sues Yale Claiming Admissions Discrimination Against Whites And Asian-Americans… https://t.co/wFSkMmXWj1 4 minutes ago

andrewjlockley

Andrew Lockley RT @a_centrism: Trump's DOJ filed suit today against Yale, alleging it violated federal civil rights law by discriminating against Asian an… 5 minutes ago

emQLIFI0Jah5wQT

長寿猫 RT @g_easton819: @joshdcaplan Justice Department Sues Yale University for Illegal Discrimination Practices in Undergraduate Admissions htt… 8 minutes ago

Rakesh_Kotian

Rakesh Kotian RT @SwarajyaMag: US Justice Department Sues Yale University For Discrimination Against Asian, White Students During Admission Process https… 8 minutes ago

drjwlowery

John Wesley Lowery The Justice Department sued Yale University, claiming the university discriminates against Asian American and white… https://t.co/qxT4bVDLyA 10 minutes ago