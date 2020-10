Tweetologist News Headline Friday 4 AM tropical weather update: Hurricane Delta at Cat. 3; Friday landfall as Cat. 2 - WWLTV Sur… https://t.co/WYaKLjguXv 28 minutes ago

Tribulation Friday 4 AM #tropical weather update: #Hurricane #Delta at Cat. 3; Friday #landfall as Cat. 2 https://t.co/bP2aVXkOhH 34 minutes ago

J B X RT @WWLTV: Friday 4 AM tropical weather update: Hurricane Delta at Cat. 3; Friday landfall as Cat. 2 https://t.co/IaLzE55KuH 44 minutes ago

emctsprime Major Hurricane Delta landfall expected Friday https://t.co/h3mTwCjuKt via @11AliveNews 1 hour ago

WWL-TV Friday 4 AM tropical weather update: Hurricane Delta at Cat. 3; Friday landfall as Cat. 2 https://t.co/IaLzE55KuH 2 hours ago

WWAY News Hurricane Delta Set to make Landfall Friday PM in Louisiana. Chief Meteorologist Lee Haywood has your Thursday even… https://t.co/3NpstOeqcW 9 hours ago

Michael Jenkins RT @AggiesByTheSea: (1) 🚨Tropical Weather Update🚨 ➡️Hurricane Delta is already impacting the Texas Coast. Tropical storm-force winds are… 10 hours ago