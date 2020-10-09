UN World Food Programme bags 2020 Nobel Peace Prize
Friday, 9 October 2020 () The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) for its "efforts to combat hunger", on Friday.
In a statement, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said that it decided award the honour to the WFP "for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected...
The United Nations food agency, the World Food Programme (WFP), won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace in areas affected by conflict. Soraya Ali reports.
This year's Nobel Peace prize was hotly contested, even the US President Donald Trump was nominated for it and in an election year it would have significantly boosted his campaign projecting him as a..