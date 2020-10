You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Yoko Ono used to turn up shy John Lennon's vocals



Sean Ono Lennon has revealed his mother Yoko Ono used to turn up his late father John Lennon's microphone because he was insecure about his voice. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:35 Published 2 hours ago Sean Ono Lennon honours Dad John Lennon on his 80th birthday



Empire State Building lit up blue with peace sign for John Lennon's 80th birthday Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:58 Published 7 hours ago New John Lennon biography exploring final year of his life



A new John Lennon biography by music historian Kenneth Womack will explore the final year of the Beatles legend's life. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:48 Published on September 4, 2020

Tweets about this