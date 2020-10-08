Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Stay tuned': Ontario's top doctor hints new COVID-19 restrictions are coming

CTV News Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
A top Ontario official has hinted that new COVID-19 restrictions are on the way, telling people to "stay tuned" for an announcement as the province sets a new record for COVID-19 cases.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Scotland faces 16 days of tougher Covid restrictions

Scotland faces 16 days of tougher Covid restrictions 02:01

 Nicola Sturgeon has announced new, tougher lockdown measures to counter the spread of coronavirus in Scotland. The first minister said the new restrictions are intended to be a “short, sharp action to arrest a worrying increase in infection”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: India's new recoveries exceeded new cases for 3 continuous weeks [Video]

COVID-19: India's new recoveries exceeded new cases for 3 continuous weeks

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 09 reported single-day spike of 70,496 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 964 deaths in the same period,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Gov. Murphy Expresses Concern About Increasing COVID-19 Cases In New Jersey [Video]

Gov. Murphy Expresses Concern About Increasing COVID-19 Cases In New Jersey

Gov. Murphy said 1,300 new cases were reported Thursday - the most since May.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:45Published
Indiana Confirms Record Amount of New Positive COVID-19 Cases [Video]

Indiana Confirms Record Amount of New Positive COVID-19 Cases

With nearly 1,500 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana on Thursday, the state set another record for its highest increase in new positive cases so far.

Credit: WEVVPublished

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19 infections in Toronto will exceed April peak in next few weeks, could get 'much worse' without new restrictions: de Villa

 Toronto’s top doctor says that the city will see more COVID-19 infections in the next few weeks than it did during the peak of the first wave of the pandemic...
CP24


Tweets about this