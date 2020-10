You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rapid Bedside COVID-19 Test Gives Results In Two Hours, Not Twenty



A new, rapid, bedside test for COVID-19 delivers results in less than two hours. UPI reports a new study says such a quick turnaround means appropriate treatment can start earlier for those already.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 16 hours ago Patriots Cornerback Stephon Gilmore Tests Positive for COVID-19



According to an inside source, the Defensive Player of the Year underwent additional testing to confirm the positive result. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 1 day ago Patriots' Stephon Gilmore Tests Positive For COVID-19



WBZ-TV's Levan Reid joins Breana Pitts on CBSN to discuss Stephon Gilmore's positive COVID-19 test and what it means for the New England Patriots moving forward. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 04:08 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this