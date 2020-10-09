Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump, coughing in Hannity interview, says he wants to do campaign rally Saturday

Upworthy Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Trump also refused to do a virtual debate with Biden, but will hold a virtual rally on the radio Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump’s Coughing Fit

Trump’s Coughing Fit 01:32

 During an interview with Sean Hannity, President Donald Trump could be heard coughing as he itched to get out of The White House for campaign rallies.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump Jr. Held Rally In Florida [Video]

Donald Trump Jr. Held Rally In Florida

On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. held a packed indoor campaign rally in Panama City Beach, Florida. Dozens of people in the audience were filmed standing shoulder to shoulder, with few wearing..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Donald Trump declares himself ready for rallies [Video]

Donald Trump declares himself ready for rallies

Donald Trump insisted on Thursday he was ready to resume campaign rallies andfelt “perfect” only one week after his Covid-19 diagnosis.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Vice President Mike Pence holds rally in Peoria [Video]

Vice President Mike Pence holds rally in Peoria

This event is a part of the latest visit to Arizona by the Trump campaign.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Lies, Bizarrely Claims Ralph Northam Personally ‘Executed a Baby,’ During Fox News Interview

 President Donald Trump regularly and absurdly accuses Democrats of wanting to execute babies in his campaign speeches. The lie is based on comments from...
Mediaite

Trump suggests he may hold weekend rallies in Florida, Pennsylvania after receiving green light from doctor

 President Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity in an exclusive interview Thursday that his campaign is trying to make last-minute arrangements for holding weekend...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

crystalaround

Kris Delaronde RT @justinbaragona: Trump is coughing through this Hannity interview. https://t.co/YuBHzZlSCu 1 minute ago

fang51dad

fang51dad RT @oliverdarcy: "There's always that little lingering thing," Trump says, seemingly referencing the coughing everyone heard during his int… 2 minutes ago

kimred1

K.C. Trump COUGHING and Loses Voice during Live Hannity Fox News Interview https://t.co/zJJfeaJuwA via @YouTube 2 minutes ago

BreakingPoets

Ja Luna RT @VICENews: "I feel so good!" said Trump in an interview in which he coughed repeatedly and at one point appeared to lose his voice. http… 5 minutes ago

deepspace4

Vinay RT @HuffPost: During an interview with Sean Hannity, President Donald Trump could be heard coughing as he itched to get out of The White Ho… 5 minutes ago

lanitaz123

L Wms RT @JuliaDavisNews: Coughing Trump tells Hannity he's healthy and ready to hold rallies. During the interview, Hannity twice asked Trump i… 6 minutes ago

jiggly14

@jiggly14 RT @SuzeQKnits: Did you all catch Sean Hannity interview with Trump last night. He was coughing up a storm and swearing he's healthy and re… 6 minutes ago

jennywhiteMD

LadyLiberty @rebelwitacauz @IngrahamAngle 6% of what? The mortality rate from COVID-19 is remarkably consistent across the worl… https://t.co/Rvawg0CQGY 7 minutes ago