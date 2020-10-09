|
Trump, coughing in Hannity interview, says he wants to do campaign rally Saturday
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Trump also refused to do a virtual debate with Biden, but will hold a virtual rally on the radio Friday.
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
Trump’s Coughing Fit 01:32
During an interview with Sean Hannity, President Donald Trump could be heard coughing as he itched to get out of The White House for campaign rallies.
