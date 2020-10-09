Fire Ravages 33-Story Tower in South Korea, Dozens Injured and Evacuate Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Dozens of people were displaced while some were injured during a fire that raged through a 33-story apartment building in South Korea. More than 1,000 personnel were deployed at the scene by the fire department to get the blazes under control.


