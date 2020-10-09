Fire Ravages 33-Story Tower in South Korea, Dozens Injured and Evacuate
Friday, 9 October 2020 () Dozens of people were displaced while some were injured during a fire that raged through a 33-story apartment building in South Korea. More than 1,000 personnel were deployed at the scene by the fire department to get the blazes under control.
A 33-storey tower block in South Korea's city of Ulsan caught fire late on Thursday and even on Friday morning firefighters were struggling to put out the blaze. It was finally brought under control late in the morning. No casualties have been reported yet.
