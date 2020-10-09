Global  
 

US election: Second presidential debate officially cancelled

New Zealand Herald Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
US election: Second presidential debate officially cancelledThe second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is officially off.The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed Friday that the October 15 faceoff would be scrapped. The decision...
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Presidential candidates pass on Miami debate

Presidential candidates pass on Miami debate 01:43

 In a matter of hours Thursday morning, the second presidential debate in Miami fell apart.

