Stacy B.McClai RT @forbesafrica: #CURRENTAFFAIRS World Food Programme Wins The Nobel Peace Prize The United Nations’ WFP has been awarded the Nobel Peace… 1 minute ago Rex Michael Dillon RT @democracynow: World Food Programme Wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize https://t.co/ROuYnpQoET 2 minutes ago Renee Mitchell RT @the_resistor: @realDonaldTrump Hey @realDonaldTrump THIS is what it looks like when a REAL President WINS The Nobel Peace Prize ANOT… 3 minutes ago Esterpropilenglikol RT @jakpost: Today's paper: October 10, 2020 #jakpost Jokowi defends jobs law, urges public to move on https://t.co/3H70Cq7M4f Food is t… 4 minutes ago Joe Brown @goldengateblond Trump is a genius, he should be awarded all the Nobel prize; lecture, physics, peace and everythi… https://t.co/DD05plJxQF 5 minutes ago SandyP2020 RT @candies2639: UN's World Food Programme wins Nobel peace prize | World news | The Guardian https://t.co/qnqhJIJWwk 7 minutes ago candacemariecooper UN's World Food Programme wins Nobel peace prize | World news | The Guardian https://t.co/qnqhJIJWwk 7 minutes ago SuryA RT @business: The World Food Program wins the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger https://t.co/v9zMug7wng 7 minutes ago